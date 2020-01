TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said S Kansas Avenue is currently shut down from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue while officers investigate a bomb threat.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

S Kansas Ave. is currently shut down from 6th Ave. to 8th Ave. in Downtown Topeka while officers investigate a bomb threat. Side streets in the surrounding area may be impacted. The public is asked to avoid the area. Further information will be released at a later time. pic.twitter.com/9etkNQuU2V — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) January 21, 2020

Topeka police said Iron Rail Brewing was evacuated.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.