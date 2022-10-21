TOPEKA (KSNT) – Get your fishing pole ready, it’s almost trout season and one area lake is freshly stocked.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Shawnee on Friday. This is a bi-annual tradition that has been around since 1979.

Families and pets gathered at the boat ramp to watch the fish make their way to the water. Some children who were present even helped with the process. County leaders said they’re happy to provide a family-friendly outdoor activity.

“You know, the weather’s been great this fall, it’s a fun time to come out and fish,” said Mike McLaughlin, Shawnee County Parks and Rec Communications and Public Information Supervisor. “And just get that trout license and come out and enjoy yourself.”

Lake Shawnee is closed until Oct. 29 so that the new fish have time to acclimate to their new surroundings. Trout season will start Nov. 1 and run until April 15. For information on how to get your trout fishing license, click here.