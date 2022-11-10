TOPEKA (KSNT)- Local leaders are taking a look in the mirror to prepare for the future of Top City.

Educators, business leaders, non-profit organizations and city officials gathered at Townsite Tower for the 2022 State of the Community event.

Community leaders shared their optimism about Topeka: where we’ve been, where we are and where we hope to go in the future. They say they’re happy with the progress Topeka’s made this year, but eager to see it improve.

Downtown Topeka is thriving, Washburn University is growing and crime rates are down. Area leaders are proud of the progress Topeka has made and encouraging Topekans to share that same pride.

“Topeka’s had kind of a long history of maybe not thinking of itself too fondly, and so, I feel like in the last few years that’s started to turn around,” said Aaron Mays, a Shawnee County Commissioner. “So, I hope when people leave here today, they feel proud of the community and the work that we’ve done.”

So, how is the city making itself better?

Construction is underway to flatten the I-70 curve trough downtown Topeka, easing traffic pressure and providing a new urban hang out spot downtown.

Leaders are also forming the Topeka Area Sports Commission to improve the sports scene in Topeka.

”I hope that we all walk out of here with a new, galvanized sense of what we’re trying to do in this community,” said Curtis Sneden. “We know where we’ve been, but the trajectory is arching up.”

So what can you do? Topekans can volunteer at a local community center or just attend community events.