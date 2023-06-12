JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Fire Department (JCFD) is responding to a gas main that was hit at Spring Valley Road and McFarland.

At 12:43 p.m. the JCFD responded to reports of a gas main being struck and that Kansas Gas was notified.

Fire crews are evacuating the areas of the 100, 200 and 300 block of Spring Valley Road and three houses on Glenn Dean Road. Barricades will be placed in the area, according to the JCFD.

The JCFD asks residents to avoid the area. Repairs are expected to take four hours.