Area store thanks Topeka veterans with gift cards as Veterans Day approaches

by: Ryan Matoush

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With Veterans Day just around the corner, Academy Sports + Outdoors honored and recognized the sacrifice of those who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.

Representatives from Academy Sports + Outdoors were present today at the Topeka V.A. Medical Center campus to do just that: honor and recognize. Ten veterans with the Medical Center were each presented with a gift card worth $500 from Academy.

“Outdoor activities and a focus on whole health are essential in transitioning from care, back into the community,” said Joseph Burks, a spokesperson for VA Eastern Kansas. “Our veterans fight more than just wars and knowing we have a community rallying around them like this is more than inspiring, it’s a part of healing well beyond our medical center walls.”

CJ Condren, a veteran with the Topeka VA, said it feels great to be recognized.

“Oh man, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Condren. “You know a lot of us when we come back from wherever we went we feel a lot forgotten – lost.”

“Recognition like this really makes us feel like we’re still a part of the community,” said Condren, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the infantry.

