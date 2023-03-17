TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in Kansas may wake up to rough county roads following cold temperatures and light snowfall Thursday night.

The Topeka National Weather Service (TNWS) said Topeka only received about three-tenths of an inch but some areas received up to an inch and a half of snow with some ice and snow mixing in. The highest report was in Marysville with an inch and a half of snowfall.

The TNWS said there were some spots that might’ve received slightly more snowfall.

The largest area with reports of winter driving conditions in East Central Kansas.

Areas of East Central Kansas had reports of poor conditions, according to Kandrive.org. There are areas around Junction City, Burlington, Lebo, Garnett, Ottawa and south of Kansas City reporting winter driving conditions.