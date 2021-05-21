Argument leads to Kansas man killing Nebraskan with car, investigators say

HOLLENBERG (KSNT) – Authorities have arrested a Hollenberg man for killing a Nebraska man with his car Thursday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Aaron Milldyke, 25, of Hollenberg, faces a charge of second-degree murder. Washington County sheriff’s deputies first went around 5:20 p.m. to 402 East St. in Hollenberg, on a report of a person hit by a car there. The KBI said they found James Hicok, 32, of Steele City, Neb., dead on the side of the street.

After the sheriff’s office asked the KBI for help, special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team came to reconstruct the incident. They determined Hicok and another man were at a home when Milldyke’s 2002 black Chevrolet Cavalier drove by them several times. When the two got into an argument with Milldyke, he drove past the residence, turned around and intentionally hit Hicok with his car.

After this, the KBI said Milldyke drove away to another residence and reported the incident to police. Washington County deputies went to his location and arrested him, then booked him into the Washington County Jail.