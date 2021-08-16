Armed Emporia standoff ends hours later with man’s attempted murder arrest

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he held them in an armed standoff for hours.

Ronald W. Schemm, 43, was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on charges including:

Attempted murder

Two counts of aggravated assault

Criminal possession of a firearm

Discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Lyon County dispatchers got a report around 6:45 p.m. Sunday of a domestic disturbance involving a gun, according to Emporia police. When they went to the 900 block of Waverly Way to check it out, they surrounded the home and set up a perimeter. Eventually, the Emporia Police Department said it figured out that everyone got out of the residence besides the armed suspect, Schemm.

Emporia police and the department’s Special Response Team spent hours into the overnight negotiating with Schemm. After repeatedly trying to talk with him, police said Schemm came out of the home Monday morning and surrendered peacefully.

No one was hurt during the domestic disturbance or the standoff afterward, according to EPD.