TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was taken into custody over the weekend in connection to a recent robbery.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to report that around midnight on Feb. 11 it received a 911 call from a man who claimed he had been robbed at gunpoint in the 9000 block of Southeast California Ave. The victim said the suspect pointed a gun at him, hit him several times on the head and fired a shot into the ground before he was able to get away and call 911.

Deputies with the SNSO were able to locate the suspect around 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Southwest Burlingame Rd. The suspect, identified as Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.