MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Three individuals were arrested by the Riley County Police Department in connection to an armed robbery that took place earlier this year.

According to the RCPD, three arrests were made in connection to an aggravated robbery that took place on July 29 in Ogden. Two suspects entered a house and stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle while a third suspect held the victim at gunpoint outside the residence.

The three suspects were a 17-year-old, Christopher Stowers, 20 and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden. They were all arrested under a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and burglary. Both of the stolen firearms were recovered.