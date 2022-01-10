Armed Topeka teen arrested at middle school for deadly threat

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A 14-year-old student was arrested at Landon Middle School in Topeka Friday after making a deadly threat, Topeka Police confirmed with KSNT News. The student was found with a weapon while entering the school.

“The Topeka Police Department responded to a call for assistance from Landon Middle staff,” said Lt. Manuel Munoz, police spokesman. “They had received information that a student may be a danger to himself or others. The identified student was intercepted upon entering school grounds and was taken into custody without incident.”

The student was found by the school principal after another student made a report. TPD completed a threat assessment which resulted in the arrest. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said law enforcement does anticipate charging the student, according to a letter that she sent to families on Monday.

“We would like to commend the USD 501 staff on their prompt and professional response in this matter,” Munoz said. “Thanks also to the community members who made notification to the school. “

The student was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on the following charges: