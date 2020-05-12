Army Corps of Engineers says coronavirus pandemic is delaying flood repairs at Milford Lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Army Corps of Engineers officials at Milford Lake say the coronavirus pandemic is slowing down flood repairs. Water levels at Milford Lake were above the flood plain for the majority 2019, with waters often reaching 20 to 30 feet above normal levels.

Milford Lake Operations Manager Bill Whitworth told KSNT News the water levels did not go down to normal levels until October 2019, which is right before the winter season.

“It took time to get contracts in place and buy supplies,” Whitworth said. “We’re still doing repairs and then the virus hit with restrictions on working and that slowed us down a bit more.”

The Army Corps of Engineers have closed recreational areas until June 2 due to coronavirus concerns. Whitworth said they hope to have some “day areas” and one campground open by that date. He said they will work to get other recreational areas cleaned and open through out the summer.

Parks operated by the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism, on the other hand, are currently open to the public.