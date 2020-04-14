Around 400 people in Manhattan without jobs due to summer program closure

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – This summer, the city of Manhattan is pulling back programs to help save money.

The city expects a loss between $3 to $8 million in sales tax revenue because of the coronavirus. They are closing public pools, summer camps, and sports programs. This means a loss of income for people like high schooler Indigo Belanger, who is a lifeguard for the City Park Pool.

“I feel like I saw this coming, you know, we were talking about lifeguard season starting soon but I just kind of felt like it wouldn’t happen. But yeah it’s really disappointing,” said Belanger.

City Manager Ron Fehr said this was not an easy decision.

“I realize it has a big impact on folks that rely on that, especially those summer camps, and swim lessons,” said Fehr. “We are hoping this will be a one season thing.”

The city is tightening up in other areas as well. They are limiting staff travel for training and not using contract workers for street projects. There will be around 400 seasonal workers looking for new jobs.

The change goes into effect Sunday, April 19.