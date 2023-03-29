EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police made an arrest following school lockdowns in Emporia Wednesday morning.

Scott Stormont with the Emporia Police Department (EPD) reports that members of law enforcement were called March 29 to the area of 3302 West 18th Ave. on a report of a student carrying a handgun. The student was reportedly chased by the Emporia High School resource officer.

As officers arrived on scene, they searched local businesses and vehicles, according to Stormont. As a precaution, the Emporia High School and Middle School (USD 253) were placed in a level 2 lockdown and several businesses followed suit, closing their doors as police continued their search.

The following message was sent to parents and guardians of students attending USD 253 after the lockdown was activated:

“Due to a report regarding a potential safety situation at Emporia High School this morning, a Level 2 lockdown was issued for Emporia High School, Emporia Middle School, and Transitions while EHS Administrators were making contact with the Emporia Police Department. The police quickly responded to Emporia High School. A Level 2 lockdown means that all interior (classroom and office) doors are locked but students and staff can continue their activities within the secured classroom or office areas. The Flint Hills Technical College was also contacted so they could implement a Level 2 lockdown. As an additional precaution, Village Elementary School was put in a Level I lockdown, which means that students were brought in from outdoor recess, since exterior doors are always locked.

As always, if you or any student sees something, it is important to say something, which is how this situation was able to be quickly and successfully resolved. We appreciate our partnership with the Emporia Police Department and the quick responses of our staff and administrators.“

The suspect was found and arrested as he was leaving the area in a vehicle, according to Stormont. The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Intake Center. Stormont said no one was injured during this incident and the weapon recovered for this was found to be a BB gun.

Stormont said a victim of an aggravated assault was also found in the area where the arrest was made.

If you have any information to share regarding this incident, you can reach out to the EPD at 620-343-4200. You can also make anonymous tips to Lyon County Crime Stoppers online by clicking here or by calling 620-342-2273.