TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 27-year-old from Topeka was booked on numerous charges after an armed vehicle theft resulted in a high-speed chase on Sunday.

At 3:36 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a report of an aggravated robbery on the 4000 block of SE Adams Street. It was reported that an adult man with a firearm threatened an individual before stealing their vehicle, according to a press release from the TPD.

At 5:31 p.m., officers saw the stolen vehicle near SW 37th Street and SW Topeka Boulevard. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver allegedly fled. Officers chased the vehicle for a short time before stopping the pursuit.

The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and hit a vehicle near SW 57th and SW Topeka Boulevard. Both the driver of the stolen vehicle and the driver of the vehicle he hit were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the TPD.

After the suspect was released from the hospital he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

aggravated robbery

burglary to vehicle

aggravated assault

aggravated battery

criminal threat

theft

interference with a law enforcement officer

Seven traffic infractions

If you have any information regarding the investigation email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

