JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Junction City on Thursday.

Cadin Sanner, a spokesman for the Junction City Police Department, reports Alyzah Benitez, 22, of Junction City, has been arrested in connection to the death of Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19, of Junction City following a five-month investigation. Benitez was arrested on the charge of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.

On Aug. 22, the JCPD responded to a call of an unresponsive person in the 1500 block of Patriot Dr. in Junction City. Upon arrival, they found Hinkle unresponsive and EMS was unable to resuscitate her. An autopsy later revealed that her death was caused by “Acute Fentanyl Intoxication,” according to Sanner.

Benitez is currently being held in the Geary County Detention Facility with no bond.