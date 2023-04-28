Tanner J. Thomson was arrested Thursday evening in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A three-day search for a man allegedly involved in a case of domestic violence against a woman and her 9-month-old son has resulted in an arrest.

Tanner J. Thompson was booked into the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Shawnee County Jail records. The arrest was made in connection to an incident at a Southeast Topeka home Tuesday.

25 deputies were sent to the home on the 3800 block of Southeast Croco Rd. before 11 a.m. April 25, according to SNSO Public Information Officer Abigail Christian. Deputies found a woman and infant with non-life-threatening wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Thompson was booked on the following charges: