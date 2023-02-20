TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested by police in connection to a shooting over the weekend in Topeka.

Edward Stanley, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that Bryan O. Walker, 38, of Topeka was arrested following a shooting on Sunday. His was arrested on charges of:

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Three counts of aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Criminal damage to property

Driving while suspended

Reckless driving

Police were called around 1 p.m. on Feb. 19 to the area of the 2000 block of Southeast California Ave. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. An initial investigation by police showed two vehicles exchanging gunfire from Southeast 4th St. to the 2000 block of California Ave.

One house was hit by gunfire during the incident but no one within the home was injured, according to Stanley. A suspect vehicle was found to have been involved in a wreck in front of a home in the 2000 block of Southeast California with two adults inside the vehicle. No one was found to have been hit by gunfire during this incident. The investigation is ongoing.