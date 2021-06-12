Arrest made in Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY, KS. (KSNT) – The Junction City Police department has made an arrest in the death of 23-year-old LaVincent Perdue.

According to a press release, Willie Powell Jr, a 21-year-old male from Grandview Plaza was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree murder Saturday morning. He turned himself into the Topeka Police Department. Powell is now held at the Geary County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance.

This case is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Junction City Police Department (785-762-5912) or Crime Stoppers (785-762-8477).