TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting on May 21 earlier this year through the efforts of several law enforcement agencies.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 7, at 9:15 p.m. after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton was arrested after he received two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and for criminal use of weapons.

Solton has since been taken to the Geary County Detention Center with a bond set at $50,000. The investigation into this case continues and case findings will be submitted to the Geary County Attorney for review.

The KBI reported that at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 their support was requested for an investigation by the Junction City Police Department. The initial reported information indicated that at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, a female called 911 to say that a man was outside of her home and waving a handgun and threatening her along with another female on the 700 block of West 11th St.

Within minutes, officers from the JCDP were on the scene. Upon arrival, they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description running away from the area. The officers chased him down on foot and saw that he had a gun. Gunshots were reported to be heard coming from the direction of the suspect and the officers reportedly saw him pointing a gun at them.

As one officer caught up to the suspect, between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th St., a confrontation ensued and the officer fired at the man, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect was then given medical aid by the officers and EMS arrived to take over. The suspect was later identified as Carlton Solton Jr. No police officers were injured during this event.

Solton was initially taken to the Geary Community Hospital but was later flown to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where he underwent surgery and was taken to the intensive care unit.