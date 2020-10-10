Arrest made in Manhattan double murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) — A man is in jail in connection to a shooting that left two men dead Friday night.

Riley County Police said in a news release that 19-year-old Montrell Vassar has been arrested on two counts of of second-degree murder.

Police believe Vassar, who is from Manhattan, is involved in killing 19-year-old Skylar Havens and 23-year-old Javon Gray. Both Gray and Havens are from Manhattan as well.

Vassar is at the Riley County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond. Authorities said they don’t believe anyone else is involved in this case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories