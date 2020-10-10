Arrest made in Manhattan double murder

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) — A man is in jail in connection to a shooting that left two men dead Friday night.

Riley County Police said in a news release that 19-year-old Montrell Vassar has been arrested on two counts of of second-degree murder.

Police believe Vassar, who is from Manhattan, is involved in killing 19-year-old Skylar Havens and 23-year-old Javon Gray. Both Gray and Havens are from Manhattan as well.

Vassar is at the Riley County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond. Authorities said they don’t believe anyone else is involved in this case.