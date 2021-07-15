Arrest made in recent vehicle burglary at West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Topeka man has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after a Topeka police officer spotted his vehicle in the West Ridge Mall parking lot.

Jeremiah David O’Dell

Jeremiah D. Odell, 38, was driving his vehicle in the parking lot when an officer spotted the vehicle which had been reported to authorities by a burglary witness.

An investigation found stolen property, valued at more than $1,500, in the vehicle.

Odell faces the following charges: