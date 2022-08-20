MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department arrested a Manhattan man after sexually explicit photos of a juvenile were found on his phone, according to their report log.

On the morning of Friday Aug. 19, Tristian Gooden Heit, 27, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child younger than 18, unlawful computer acts and interference with law enforcement.

Heit remains in the Riley County jail in lieu of bond. His total bond is set at $40,000.

Due to the nature of these crimes, RCPD said no further information will be released.