Arrest made in Thursday night fireworks stand stabbing, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Thursday night after he reportedly walked up behind an employee at a fireworks stand and stabbed him in the back, according to a police report.

Police arrested Topeka resident Austin Langley, 40, on charges of attempted murder.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at a fireworks stand near 21st and Fairlawn Road around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police Langley walked up behind the employee and stabbed him in the back before running away. Topeka police arrested Langley shortly after the report a few blocks from the stand, according to a police report.

Officers booked Langley into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is being held without bond and awaits trial.

