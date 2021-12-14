Arrest made in Topeka homicide case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation by the Topeka Police Department.

According to a recent release from TPD, Clint William Smith, 23, of Topeka, was arrested on the charges of Murder in the 1st degree and aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon.

TPD was contacted at 7:22 p.m. on April 15, 2021 and was dispatched to the area of 6th Ave. and SE Chandler St. in reference to a shooting. They found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was sent to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical care staff at the hospital upon arrival. The victim was identified as a juvenile.