TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a Topeka man that happened in April.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Kayden Smith, 19, of Topeka, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Shawnee County jail. He’s facing a charge of murder in the first degree in connection to the shooting death of Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka on April 22 earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Dustin’s family set up a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses and to put together a reward leading to the arrest of the one responsible for Dustin’s death.