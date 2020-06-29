Law enforcement gather in downtown Lawrence after protesters block Mass Street

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement officers are on scene in downtown Lawrence Monday after protesters were blocking the road on Massachusetts Street, near South Park.

This protest comes two days after a drawing of George Floyd with a noose around his neck was nailed to a tree on Mass Street.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, the Lawrence Police Department said they started asking protesters to move to a safer location out of the roadway. LPD said if people refuse to relocate, they’d be arrested.

Around 3:20 p.m., law enforcement announced they were going to reopen the street, however some protesters continued to gather in the roadway.

About 20 minutes later, law enforcement shut down the road again as protesters remained in the road and allowed the people to stand in the street, putting up barricades to protect them.

This is a developing story.