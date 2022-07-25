EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two arrests have been made in an Emporia shooting.

Shedrick Williams, 27, was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Keno Hopkins, 21, was arrested for aggravated robbery.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Emporia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Dr. in Emporia.

According to a press release by the Emporia Police Department, several shots were fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person injured with non-life threatening injuries. That individual was transported to a nearby hospital.

If anyone has any information in reference to this shooting please call the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4225, Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, or on your mobile device at P3Tips.