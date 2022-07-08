SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female are in custody and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace.

On Thursday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement is calling a “vehicle of interest.”

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff, patrol deputies and detectives were investigating a home invasion Wednesday evening.

According to authorities a victim was battered and restrained and items were stolen during the 4 p.m. home invasion.

Charles T. Higgins, 26, and Kayley C. McDaniel, 23, of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, theft, criminal damage to property, and conspiracy, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.