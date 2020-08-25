Arson causes $1K in damage to home, Topeka firefighters say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone intentionally set a Topeka home on fire Tuesday morning and caused hundreds of dollars of damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters went around 6:30 a.m. to 828 NE Monroe St. to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. They contained the fire and were able to put it out, but the fire still caused $1,000 in structural damage. Firefighters said no one was inside the home at the time.

When inspecting the building, investigators ruled the cause of the fire as arson. They found no working smoke detectors within the home.