BROWN CONTY (KSNT) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to an act of arson against a Brown County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle earlier this year.

The two juveniles, 14 and 16, were arrested following an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the sheriff’s office. The crime was reported on Sept. 6, 2022.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, both juveniles were arrested and taken to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center where they remain in custody, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation included the Hiawatha Police Department, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Brown County Attorney’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.