Arsonist causes $10K in damage to Topeka garage, fire investigators say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An arsonist set fire Monday morning to a garage in southeast Topeka and caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters went to 2847 SE Illinois Ave. around 7 a.m. to find a single-story garage on fire. They said they kept the fire confined to the garage, and didn’t find anyone inside the structure.

Fire investigators reported the fire to be intentionally set, and caused $10,000 in structural damages. They did not identify any suspects in the arson as of Monday afternoon.