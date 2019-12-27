Arsonist causes $5K in damage to Topeka home, investigators say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone intentionally set a central Topeka home on fire Friday morning, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters went around 2 a.m. to 1600 SW Clay Street on a fire call, and said they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. They were able to keep the fire contained to the building and put it out.

No one was inside the house but the fire caused $5,000 in structural damage, according to fire investigators. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The Topeka Fire Department asks anyone with information on the fire to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.