TOPEKA (KSNT) – An annual auction raises more than $100,000 to give back to the Family Service and Guidance Center (FSGC) in the Capital City.

The 17th annual Works of Heart art auction had more than 250 people in attendance to celebrate the children of the Topeka community as well as raise money for mental health care on Aug. 5. The auction consisted of 13 pieces of artwork created by FSGC clients from ages six to 18. According to a press release from FSGC Director of Marketing and Development Pam Evans, the amount of money raised at Works of Heart set a new event record.

“As always, the young Featured Artists were the stars of the evening,” Evans said. “They enjoyed meeting event guests during the social hour meet-and-greet, and all of them enjoyed their time onstage, listening to the bids for their pieces go higher and higher. Works of Heart is meant to be fun and make the kids feel good. I’m confident we were successful.”

Evans says the art auction raised more than $134,000. One piece of artwork was sold for $5,000 and two others sold for more than $4,000.

The event also included an online auction with professional artwork, ceramics, art glass, photography, gift cards and other unique experiences, according to Evans. There was a paper airplane challenge, where the attendee who tossed paper airplanes the farthest with the most accuracy had the chance to win $500.

The money raised from the auction will help get children, teens and families the mental health care they need. Some funds will also go towards the construction of FSGC’s new youth Crisis and Recovery Center. This new facility will house 24 beds in the 24,000-square foot facility, according to Evans.