Artist who built Kansas Statehouse statue dies at 95

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Richard Bergen, the artist who built the 22-foot bronze statue of a Native American on top of the Kansas Statehouse dome, has died at 95.

His daughter, Lori Bergen, said he died Wednesday at a Salina assisted living facility of complications from a stroke. Bergen created several public art pieces throughout the state, including in Marysville, Salina, Junction City, Wichita and Manhattan. His most well-known work is “Ad Astra,” the 4,420-pound sculpture on the Kansas Capitol depicting a loincloth-clad hunter with his bow drawn and arrow aimed at the North Star.

Bergen was named Distinguished Kansan of the Year in 2006.