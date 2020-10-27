As cold weather comes, here are ways to prepare your home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It may not feel like it, but it is still fall and for many of people the cold came up a little sooner than expected.

One important thing to do is make sure to detach your hose. This will prevent your pipes from freezing and cracking. If you don’t remember to do this it could cause hundreds of dollars in damage to your home.

Mary Best with Westlake Ace Hardware in Topeka said to make sure you’ve blown the water out of your sprinklers to prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting.

“Temperatures are dropping, they’ve been down all day, the prolonged the cold water and cold weather, the more solid it will freeze,” Best said.



She also suggests some items to protect your pipes like a faucet cover and heat wraps. Another item you might add to your shopping cart is a humidifier it could save you money on your heating bill.

“Moist air is easier to heat than dry air so it’s going to work in conjunction with your furnace or heat source,” Best said.

Another thing you are going to want to check on when the temperature drops is your tire pressure. You want to make sure all your tires are aired up before you hit the road. You can check the drivers side door to see what the best number would be to inflate your tire to. This can help your car stop sooner on slick streets, and can help you get more traction.