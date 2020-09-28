‘Ask a Child Therapist’ is providing free 15-minute consultations

Parents worried about their child’s well-being or mental health during the coronavirus pandemic have a new, free source of help and advice.



“Ask a Child Therapist” is a new limited-time initiative of Family Service & Guidance Center.

Parents and guardians who have concerns about troubling changes in behavior, anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental health issues can have a 15-minute phone consultation with a member of FSGC’s professional staff.

There is no charge.

VIDEO: FSGC’s ‘Ask a Child Therapist’ offering free phone consultations for concerned parents

“Growing up is tough enough,” said Karen Smothers, LSCSW, LCAC, FSGC Director of Clinical Operations. “Compound that with the fact that children and teens have had to deal with so much change and chaos in the past seven months. ‘Ask a Child Therapist’ will help parents get a better idea of what’s going on with their child or teen and help determine what to do next.”

Parents and guardians who want a consultation should visit FSGCtopeka.com/ask and submit the short “Ask a Child Therapist” information form.

A FSGC therapist will contact them by phone within two business days.

Smothers said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on children and teens. For many, that toll has come at the expense of their mental health.

“Parents are dealing with problems and questions they never imagined. ‘Ask a Child Therapist’ is one way Family Service & Guidance Center is here to help,” she said.

“Ask a Child Therapist” will be available from now until 5 p.m., October 31, 2020. For more information on this new initiative, media can contact Pam Evans, Director of Marketing & Development, at pevans@fsgctopeka.com or 785.232.7902.