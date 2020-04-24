ASK JAMES: Are some people more likely to get coronavirus than others?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Are some people more likely to get the Coronavirus than others? This is something people across Northeast Kansas and beyond are wondering as more cases are announced each day.

Dr. Salah Najm specializes in pulmonary and critical care at Stormont Vail. While there is still much to learn about COVID-19 and how it spreads, Najm said it doesn’t seem to discriminate.

“We’ve noticed that it’s not distinguishing a lot between different populations,” said Najm. “You’ll see there’s a few newborns that had it and children that have it, elderly people, young healthy people that are catching the virus.”

Najm said that doctors believe some people are prone to get sicker with COVID-19 than others. This includes people with pre-existing conditions like Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, he said that doesn’t mean they have greater odds of catching the virus.

This question was from Sue, who asked “Is a person with COPD more likely to contract the Coronavirus?”