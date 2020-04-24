ASK JAMES: How are local doctors treating coronavirus?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Hospital told KSNT News how Topeka doctors are treating patients with COVID-19. Dr. Salah Najm said the hospital has an entire team that goes over treatment plans for coronavirus patients.

“We have a team that reviews all the guidelines and all the medications,” Najm said. “That team is composed of the intensivist, pharmacist, our research team and our hospital service. We review every patient and everyone is very individualized.”

Najm said there are several different treatment pathways for each patient. One of those pathways includes advanced plasma therapy. Another, he said, includes using a medicine to suppress the immune system. This can help with people who are having an intense immune reaction to the virus.

There is currently not one “go-to” treatment for coronavirus. Najm said some drugs like hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin have been used to treat the virus, but they have a high risk of heart complications, so they try to avoid using them.

Over the last several weeks, Stormont Vail has more than doubled their ICU rooms to house patients with COVID-19. These rooms are negative air flow rooms, which means the air in the room is not circulated in the hospital so no airborne contaminates can infect others.

This week’s question was from Mary, who asked “What are local doctors treating Covid-19 patients with? Are they prescribing the antimalarial drug and azithromycin?”

