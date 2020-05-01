ASK JAMES: How is St. Francis testing and protecting their employees?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System: St. Francis Campus sid no hospital employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Hospital leaders tell KSNT News that anyone presenting symptoms, including employees, will be tested for the virus.

Dr. James Hamilton, Jr., a surgeon at St. Francis, said the hospital has instituted policies since the pandemic started to stop the spread. Everyone is required to wear a mask while inside the hospital. Visitors and employees also have their temperature taken and must answer a set of screening questions as they enter the hospital.

St. Francis has also changed procedures in the operating room as well. Hamilton said this is because a patient with coronavirus can aerosolize the virus while going under anesthesia.

“We take all of our surgical personnel out of the room while they are doing this and then we have rapid circulation in our rooms with HEPA filters,” Hamilton said. “Within five minutes we can recirculate that air so all of those particles have been removed.”

This story is part of a new weekly “Ask James” segment. Each Friday, KSNT News plans to answer viewer questions about the virus, the response to the pandemic, and everything in between. Viewers can send their questions to the James Ryan KSNT Facebook Page.

This question was from Sue, who asked “what is St. Francis campus doing in regards to testing and protecting their employees?”