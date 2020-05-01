ASK JAMES: What kind of symptoms did “recovered” coronavirus patients have?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Department officials saID the majority of patients who have recovered from coronavirus had symptoms that weren’t severe enough to hospitalize. However, department leaders also said there were a small group that had no symptoms at all.

Friday morning Shawnee County Health Department listed 91 patients as recovered from coronavirus. Health Promotion Coordinator Amanda Monhollon said the department has three criteria for listing a patient as recovered:

At least seven days past start of symptoms

Been fever free for 72 hours without help of fever reducing medications

Symptoms have improved

This question was from Julie who asked "those who are considered recovered, are many in this group without symptoms originally or hospitalized & then recovered?"

This question was from Julie who asked “those who are considered recovered, are many in this group without symptoms originally or hospitalized & then recovered?”