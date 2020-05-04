ASL interpreters play important role for local deaf and hard of hearing communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While they may be in the background during many coronavirus briefings, the role American sign language interpreters play in getting information out to those who are deaf or hard of hearing is extremely important.

Susie Stanfield is one of them. She’s a sign language interpreter based in Manhattan. She’s been interpreting for several Riley County health department coronavirus briefings.

“The most rewarding part is knowing that we’re giving our deaf community access, full access to the communication,” said Stanfield.

She also said it’s a vital service that’s often overlooked.

“So many times, they just really are left out,” said Stanfield. “They don’t have access to the communication and because of that, they can’t make informed, educated decisions that pertain to their life.”

Another ASL interpreter is Allison Gile. You may have seen her interpreting at some of Governor Kelly’s press conferences. She said interpreters are able to deliver information more accurately and clearly as opposed to closed captioning or transcripts.

“It’s very depictive, more concrete,” said Gile. “Some signs are more abstract, but it’s very visual. What possible innuendos that are spoken in English have to be translated and made clear.”

For many in the deaf and hard of hearing community, English is not their first language — ASL is.

“That’s what they’ve grown up with,” Gile said. “That’s how the’ve been educated. It makes more sense.”

Executive Director for the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Robert Cooper who is also deaf, said it’s critical that they are able to access the same information as everyone else.

“I hope we’re learning lessons that we can apply to the future moving forward,” said Cooper. “That we include the needs and consider the needs of our deaf population.”

Being able to translate all of the information presented at these press conferences can be challenging.

Toni Kroll is also an ASL interpreter in Manhattan and helps interpret for the Riley County Health Department’s press conferences.

She said preparation is key for any interpreting job, especially for ones where they’re presenting a lot of information along with data.

She also said they’ve had to learn how to sign words that they weren’t used to signing before.

“Definitely researching, finding people who know, you know, talking with other interpreters I know, saying ‘Have you seen the sign for this yet?'” said Kroll.

Kroll said many of the interpreters in the area have been communicating with each other regularly for advice and making sure they’re consistent on the signs they’re using during the press conferences.

Kroll, Cooper, Gile and Stanfield all said they hope the increased use of interpreters will continue, and that it won’t stop even when the pandemic does.