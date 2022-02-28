TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fundraising efforts continue for a Topeka mother’s child who was born with a rare cranial birth defect but hope is in sight as the they have almost reached the $54,000 goal.

KSNT news covered the story of Chelsea Fisher’s child Aspen, who was born with a rare condition known as craniosynostosis, back in January. Aspen needs expensive surgery in order to overcome her condition which, if left untreated, could increase her risk of developing blindness, seizures and other brain injuries.

Fisher described how she needed to raise $54,000 in order to afford a medical procedure which couldn’t be performed in Kansas to help Aspen have a chance to grow up normally. She started a GoFundMe and started a Facebook group called Aspen’s Allies to help shed light on her daughter’s journey and ongoing fundraising efforts.

According to Aspen’s Allies, they are close to reaching $40,000 in total funds raised for the surgery thanks to numerous donations made through GoFundMe, bake sales and garage sales.

To recognize this important milestone, Fisher said on Facebook that she will be celebrating Aspen’s birthday in Gage Park on Sunday, March 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and all are invited. The party will be held at the Carousel Room in the park near the Rose Gardens.

“She doesn’t need anything but a new noggin’ so please do not feel like you should bring a gift,” Fisher said. “We just want your presence.”