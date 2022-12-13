TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that one suspect is in custody following a report of an assault at a local business.

TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that an incident was reported on Tuesday at a business located in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road around 2:40 p.m. An observer called police after allegedly witnessing an assault take place against a staff member.

The suspect was found by police in the back of a nearby pickup truck. He has been taken into custody.