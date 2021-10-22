At least 1 dead in Kansas highway motorcycle crash with semi

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A crash Friday between a semi-truck and a motorcycle has left at least one person dead and a portion of the highway under investigation, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office along with Kansas Highway Patrol troopers went to a reported crash around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 57. The crash north of Junction City has left at least one person dead, but the Geary County Sheriff’s Office could not share details on who or how many other people were killed.

The sheriff’s office said drivers should avoid the intersection of U.S. 77 and K-57 until at least midnight, as the KHP’s CHART Team is working at the crash scene.