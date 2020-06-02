At least 7 people arrested, damage reported in downtown Topeka protests

UPDATE: Topeka police have identified seven people arrested during the protests.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters gathered outside of the law enforcement Monday night, causing disruption in downtown Topeka.

At least seven people were arrested and one protester was checked out by paramedics, according to Topeka police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene including Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Topeka Police officer Kevin Cross said no law enforcement was hurt other than a few cuts and bruises.

A Topeka police car was vandalized during the protest at the police department. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office declared the protest unlawful just before 10 p.m.

The sheriff’s office announced if people don’t leave, they will be arrested.

Damage was reported to the Capitol Federal building downtown.

The protest and rally in downtown Topeka started out peacefully early Monday evening.