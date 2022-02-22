MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic has been shut down Tuesday on a Manhattan road after an injury car crash, the Riley County Police Department said.

Northbound traffic has been shut down temporarily on Fairchild Ave. at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. while emergency crews work on the situation. At least one person involved in the crash has been injured, according to RCPD.

The crash was announced on Twitter by RCPD.

“Northbound traffic on Fairchild Ave. at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. is currently shut down while emergency crews work an injury crash,” RCPD said. “Please use alternate routes in the area if possible.”