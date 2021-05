TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is injured after a crash near NW Broad St and NW Topeka Blvd Saturday night.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m. of a car that rolled over multiple times.

According to Topeka Police, at least one person is injured. The watch commander could not confirm the extent of the victim’s injuries.

