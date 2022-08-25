ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.”

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. 18. An inspection revealed that the condition of the bridge had deteriorated to the point that it was classified as “being beyond repair.” The bridge will be closed permanently due to this, but no date was provided on when that would happen.

The decision to close the bridge is part of a mutual understanding made between KDOT and the City of Atchison that additional efforts to fix or replace the bridge would not be made. KDOT would decommission the bridge once it was deemed unusable.

Many factors were considered in the decision to close the bridge such as the age and type of the structure, its advanced deterioration, low traffic volume and high cost of replacement. The bridge is not part of an emergency route.

Barricades are currently in place, and KDOT will begin planning the complete removal of the bridge.