Atchison company agrees to pay $1 million for 2016 chemical mix-up

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNT) – A company in Atchison is expected to pay a $1 million fine after pleading guilty Monday to violating the federal Clean Air Act.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Midwest Grain Products, Inc. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of negligently violating the Clean Air Act.

The company admitted that on Oct. 21, 2016, a greenish-yellow chlorine gas cloud formed when 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid were mistakenly combined with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite.

The Atchison County Department of Emergency Management ordered community members to take shelter and to evacuate in some areas. About 140 people had to seek medical attention.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24. The company could be sentenced to a term of probation up to five years.

If you were a victim of this incident, you can get more information by filling out a questionnaire HERE. You can also call (913) 551-6543 or email usaks.victim.witness@usdoj.gov.